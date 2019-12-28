Donovan’s Steak and Chop House in La Jolla Closes Its Doors

A popular steakhouse in downtown La Jolla abruptly shut its doors this week.

Donovan's Steak and Chop House on Prospect Street was officially closed on Dec. 27, the restaurant told NBC 7 in a statement.

"It's insane that they closed down. I can't believe it," Joe Heinrich, a Donovan's La Jolla customer told NBC 7.

Donovan's said that continuing to provide a dining experience for their guests has "become unsustainable as the high cost of doing business in California continues to rise."

Donovan's sent NBC 7 the following statement:

“It is with great disappointment that we announce Donovan’s La Jolla has closed effective December 27th. Donovan’s Steak & Chop House was proud to have served the residents, guests, and visitors of La Jolla, initially in the UTC area and subsequently in the Village of La Jolla, for over two decades. We are grateful for our customers’ loyal patronage and equally appreciative of our outstanding team of employees who gave our customers unmatched service. Donovan’s business model has always been driven by the dining experience we provide to our guests. Providing that level of experience has become unsustainable as the high cost of doing business in California continues to rise. It’s an unfortunate reality, and the decision to close this location was not made lightly. It was our honor to be a part of the La Jolla restaurant community since 1999.”

Donovan's Steak and Chop House still has its downtown San Diego location open on K Street.

Donovan's in La Jolla was located in Westfield UTC for 15 years but later relocated to 1250 Prospect St. in 2015.