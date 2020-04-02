Donating Blood to Red Cross Now Must Start With Online Appointment

The American Red Cross of San Diego has made a few changes to its blood drive protocol in order to follow government guidelines amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the guidance of government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, donors are being set six feet apart from one another, staff members are wearing masks and their gloves are being changed frequently. In addition to these measures, stations and surfaces are being disinfected frequently.

To further ensure safety, the Red Cross is taking the temperature of staff and donors.

On Thursday, the organization hosted a blood drive in El Cajon with the help Sen. Brian Jones, R-CA 38th, and Hamann Companies.

“Before they allow people into the building, they’re taking their temperatures,” Jones said. “Of course, the Red Cross are pros at maintaining safety and so they’ll make sure that everybody complies with that before they allow them in, before they start taking their blood.”

Blood is always needed and healthy individuals are welcomed to donate despite the order to stay indoors.

“This is a legitimate, essential reason to leave your home and get outdoors,” Jones said.

Because of the pandemic, interested parties are required to make an appointment online to donate blood. Blood donation appointments can be made here.