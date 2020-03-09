Donate Meow! Humane Society to Throw ‘Kitten Shower’ for Its Cat Babies

The San Diego Humane Society will host a “Kitten Shower” for the cats in its care – and don’t fur-get the presents!

The non-profit created an Amazon registry full of items needed to care for its kittens, like heating pads, scales, and bottles, that San Diegans can donate to the group. Click here for the full list.

“In San Diego, our kitten season is practically all year round. It starts in March and usually goes until the end of the fall,” Dariel Walker with the San Diego Humane Society told NBC 7.

The donations will support the San Diego Humane Society’s Kitten Nursey, which was established in 2008 to care for orphaned cats in the area – many of which would’ve faced the possibility of being euthanatized, the non-profit said.

“During this time, thousands of orphaned, underage kittens will rely on our Kitten Nursery for the around-the-clock care they need to survive,” the San Diego Humane Society wrote in its registry description.

The nursery expects to care for 3,500 kittens over the course of 2020.

Donations can also be dropped off in person at one of the non-profits three San Diego locations starting Tuesday. The nursery also accepts monetary donations on its website.

To learn more about the Kitten Shower, visit the San Diego Humane Society’s website.