torrey pines

WATCH: Dolphin Pod, Sharks Spotted Sharing the Coast Off Torrey Pines

Shark experts said in a recent report that juvenile great whites have relocated from Santa Monica Bay and Will Rogers Beach to Torrey Pines, Solana Beach and Carpinteria

By Eric S. Page

Sky Ranger 7 made a lucky discovery on Wednesday afternoon.

Our chopper's eagle-eyed crew was off the coast of Torrey Pines on Wednesday, investigating reports of a cliff collapse, when they spotted movement in the water below.

A pod of dolphins, as many as eight strong, was lolling beneath the waves just yards off-shore. Shortly after our pilot's discovery, a standup paddle boarder had a similar experience, coming into view mere yards from the pod.

Shark experts said in a recent report that juvenile great whites have relocated from Santa Monica Bay and Will Rogers Beach to Torrey Pines, Solana Beach and Carpinteria. The type of shark spotted from the air on Wednesday, however, has not been identified.

