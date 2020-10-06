Native Americans

DOJ Awards More Than $5.8 Million in Grants to San Diego County Tribes

The funding will primarily focus on helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

By City News Service

More than $5.8 million in grants have been awarded to Native American tribes based in San Diego County, with the funding primarily aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Grant funding recipients include:

  • The Intertribal Court of Southern California, which received $1,428,927;
  • The La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, which received $1,253,856;
  • The Pauma Band of Mission Indians, which received $900,000;
  • The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, which received $900,000; and
  • The Southern Indian Health Council, which received $614,433.

These were in addition to previously announced awards to the Valley Center-based Strong Hearted Native Women's Coalition, which received a DOJ grant for $353,615, and the Pauma Band, which received a DOJ grant for $363,223.

"Violence against women has increased during the pandemic, making these funds more important than ever,'' said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

"This is one way for the Department of Justice to make sure that Indian women are protected and their attackers brought to justice. The grants announced today will also significantly expand the Intertribal Court's capacity to provide victim services to all tribal members."

