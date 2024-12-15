Dogs euthanized after fatal attack on their owner at Mira Mesa park

Officers with the San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement continue to investigate Friday's fatal dog attack at Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park in Mira Mesa.

They responded to an urgent call that a person was being attacked by their own dogs around noon on Friday. The co-owner of the dogs said they were all a mix of bully breeds. The animals were captured by officers. Unfortunately, the unidentified owner died from the mauling. A second victim who tried to help is recovering from serious bite injuries.

“As a dog owner, I can’t believe it happened. It’s your own dog [doing that] to you," said Archie Gonzales who was walking his retriever, Rhindon, in the park Sunday morning. "Stranger danger," he continued. "If he [doesn't know you], he's going to give you space until he knows you're not doing anything bad to him."

Archie Gonzales walks his retriever, Rhindon, almost every day at the Mesa Viking Park. (NBC 7 San Diego )

Because of a mandatory bite quarantine, the dogs were put in the custody of the San Diego Humane Society. According to a spokesperson, as a result of the ongoing investigation, the decision was made to euthanize all three of the victim’s dogs.

Jamie Linville is another dog owner in the neighborhood who was shocked by the death.

“One of my German Shepherds … she’s wild. She can be aggressive. But, she’s never turned on anybody. She’s never turned on us. We're really loving to our dogs," Linville said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that on average nationally, 43 people die from dog bites and attacks every year. Humane Law Enforcement officers say socializing and training are important.

Sgt. Susie Blackburn is with the Humane Law Enforcement. She said, “Every dog has its own temperament depending on its upbringing. Honestly, it’s probably why we’re drawn to the creatures so much. We find one that links to our personality. But, just like humans, they’re [all] different.”