Dog Walker Turns to Grocery Delivery to Stay Afloat

Waiting in line just to get into the grocery store was once quite an unusual sight, but now it’s the new normal.

When the coronavirus pandemic threw one business owner’s profits upside down, she threw away the rule book and turned the headache we all dread into a new source of revenue.

Susan Kaplan has been at the reins of her pet sitting business for the past decade, but it’s been put on hold because of coronavirus pandemic.

“Last month we lost 50% of our revenue… and this month we’re down thousands and thousands of dollars,” Kaplan said.

Now she laces her boots every morning, and slides on her facemask, and gets to work making grocery runs for clients who’d rather not make the trip on their own.

Kaplan shops for up to seven clients at a time, and has long listed receipts and mountains of bags to show for it

It’s a job she never anticipated, but it’s helping her and her two employees stay afloat.

“We are filing for PPP loan but until that comes in I want to do the best that I can to keep them employed,” she said.

She’s still walking pets for essential employees, and you can sign up for that or her grocery delivery service at her website.