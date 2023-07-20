Dog reunites with his family in El Cajon after going missing in Las Vegas

A dog who went missing around the Fourth of July was reunited with his family at San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus -- 335 miles from where he went missing.

Ryder, a 9-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, was brought in to the El Cajon campus as a stray on Monday. The person who found him said the dog was outside a Ross store in El Cajon, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The dog had a microchip, and the SDHS Lost & Found team immediately called the number to locate Ryder's owners.

Only Ryder wasn't from El Cajon. His family lives in Las Vegas.

"They were ecstatic -- and very surprised -- that Ryder had shown up 335 miles west of their home," a statement from SDHS reads. "Right away, they started making plans to drive up and pick up their beloved pup."

Ryder's dog mom, Debbie Ferris, said he went missing on July 3 from their yard in Las Vegas. She does not know how he got out -- or how he got to California.

With her at the reunion Thursday was Ryder's "aunt," Darlene Hardee, and Ryder's best dog friend, Blondie.

"We are so happy this story has a happy ending -- all thanks to a microchip and the information connected to that chip being up to date," the SDHS statement read.

