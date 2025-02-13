Chihuahua reunites with owner after being rescued along San Diego freeway

It's the last thing anyone wants to see on the freeway: a terrified little dog running for its life.

Drivers slowed down to follow the little guy. Everyone was invested in rescuing him. After several miles, someone was able to catch him.

Henry is his name. He's a 2-year-old Chihuahua and has been at the San Diego Humane Society for the past couple of days. He went home on Wednesday.

“This whole highway is stopped, and everyone is trying to save this little dog,” Adam Fischer, who recorded Henry sprinting along the northbound Interstate 5, said in his video. “Everyone keeps stopping to try to get him, and they can’t get him.”

People got out of their cars and ran after Henry, trying to get him to safety. The chase went on for miles.

“I was terrified," Fischer said. "I kept thinking the dog was going to get run over because it would run left, and cars would come, try to speed by, slam on the breaks, and then all of the sudden, you’d lose sight of it."

Fischer wanted to chase after him, but he couldn’t because he is on crutches. Instead, he followed Henry to keep other cars from running him over.

“No one can catch it. It just keeps going,” he says in the video.

Jessica Boranian first noticed Henry on Columbia Street and followed him.

“I followed him for about 45 minutes with other people involved, and he was in the hills in Midtown when I lost him,” Boranian said.

"This dog has run like 10 miles. This little dog, and he won’t let anyone grab him,” Fischer said in his video.

Later, Boranian found out through social media that Henry had continued his adventure northbound on the I-5 freeway.

“This dog has run all the way from downtown to … we’re at the 8 now,” Fischer commented on as he kept on recording.

“It was crazy," Fischer said. "This dog had a lot of energy."

Finally, Henry got under a car, and another man who had also been following him for several miles trying to trap him was able to get him on a leash.

“It was so relieving. I was so nervous," Fischer said. "This whole thing took like 30 minutes and over a stretch of miles through San Diego on the 5, the biggest highway around, so I was terrified that something was going to happen, but once we got him on a leash, I was, 'Ah, thank God.'"

Henry reunited with his owner on Wednesday.

“He’s one of my best friends," Rachel Blatt, Henry’s owner, said. He sleeps with me every night. He brings joy to our lives. We’ve had a difficult year, and he’s brought life to our life."

The humane society said fortunately Henry’s story had a happy ending, but it’s also a reminder of the importance of microchipping your pets.