Dog Fatally Shot After Attacking Drug Enforcement Officer in La Mesa

A dog was shot and killed after attacking a DEA agent who was carrying out a search warrant at a house in La Mesa Tuesday afternoon, according to the DEA San Diego Field Office.

DEA Narcotics Task Force agents and officers were performing an authorized state search warrant at a house on 4870 Harbison Ave. when the dog attacked him.

First aid was immediately given to the agent and he was transported to a hospital.

"In an effort to minimize the threat to human life, the dog was shot, and did not survive," Public Affairs Specialist Kelly McKay for the DEA wrote in a statement to NBC 7.

No other information was available.