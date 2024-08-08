Car chase

Dog chases 3 men up wall in frantic end to high-speed SoCal police chase

A dog wasn't having any of it when three men ran through the back yard of a Sylmar home and climbed over a wall.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A dog chased three men who ran from a car following a pursuit Thursday Aug. 8, 2024 in Sylmar.
NBCLA

Three men in a car that reached speeds well above 100 mph during a chase north of Los Angeles ran from the car in a Sylmar neighborhood and encountered a dog who chased them up a wall.

Authorities searched the area near El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street in the northern San Fernando Valley community, where the men ran from the Ford Fusion and hopped at least two walls outside homes. They were confronted by a dog in the backyard of one home as they climbed a wall.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Just before 10 a.m., one of the men was taken into custody outside a home. A second man was arrested a few minutes later in the side yard of a property. The search continued late Thursday morning for the third man.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The chase began when the driver took off during a traffic stop for speeding. The silver Ford Fusion driver was southbound on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley before entering the 5 Freeway and continuing into the San Fernando Valley.

The driver was passing cars, and big rigs on the freeway's right shoulder as the car exited onto streets in Sylmar.

This article tagged under:

Car chasePursuitPolice pursuit
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us