Dog chases 3 men up wall in frantic end to high-speed SoCal police chase

Three men in a car that reached speeds well above 100 mph during a chase north of Los Angeles ran from the car in a Sylmar neighborhood and encountered a dog who chased them up a wall.

Authorities searched the area near El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street in the northern San Fernando Valley community, where the men ran from the Ford Fusion and hopped at least two walls outside homes. They were confronted by a dog in the backyard of one home as they climbed a wall.

Just before 10 a.m., one of the men was taken into custody outside a home. A second man was arrested a few minutes later in the side yard of a property. The search continued late Thursday morning for the third man.

The chase began when the driver took off during a traffic stop for speeding. The silver Ford Fusion driver was southbound on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley before entering the 5 Freeway and continuing into the San Fernando Valley.

The driver was passing cars, and big rigs on the freeway's right shoulder as the car exited onto streets in Sylmar.