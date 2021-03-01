San Diego Humane Society

Does Your Pet Have What it Takes? SD Humane Society's March Meowness' Now Open for Submissions

The first-place winner of the March Meowness event will win a $150 Petco gift card. All pets, whether they are furry, feathery or even scaly, are welcomed to enter

By City News Service

Dog Collar Generic Stock
Getty Images/File

The San Diego Humane Society today began accepting entries for its "March Meowness" tournament, in which pet owners are encouraged to submit photos of their furry -- or scaly, or feathered -- friends to compete for Petco gift cards.

When the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament was canceled last year, the San Diego Humane Society hosted its first-ever March Meowness. The public can submit photos to be San Diego County's champion pet. The top 32 photos -- based on votes received by midnight on March 14 -- will advance to the 32-seed March Meowness bracket.

Voting is open to the public throughout the tournament and determines which pets advance to the next round. To increase chances of winning, contestants may encourage friends and family to vote by sharing a link to their pet's entry.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Petco Park Vaccination Super Station Closed Through Tuesday

San Diego Comic-Con 24 mins ago

Comic-Con to Be Virtual Again This Year, Announces ‘Smaller' In-Person Event in November

All voting is free, with a limit of one vote per person per day.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Contestants will move forward in head-to-head match-ups in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and championship round. The winner will be announced on April 6.

First place will bring the winner a $150 Petco gift card, and the second-place finisher will get a $125 card. The third- and fourth-place finishers will receive $100 and $75 cards, respectively.

Participants can sign up online, here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietySan Diegopetscutecontest
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us