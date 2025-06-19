Dodgers to announce plans to assist immigrant communities affected by ICE raids in Los Angeles

For the past ten days, Los Angeles has been holding its breath.

Neighborhoods from Boyle Heights to Echo Park have been rocked by ICE raids and military deployments, national protests and court battles, fear and fury.

Families have been torn apart. Curfews have been enforced. Helicopters have been humming like bees over a wounded hive.

And in the middle of all that chaos? Radio silence from Chavez Ravine.

Until now.

According to multiple reports, including one from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to announce on Thursday a sweeping new initiative to assist immigrant communities impacted by the recent federal crackdown.

Tomorrow, the Dodgers will announce their plans for assistance to immigrant communities impacted by the recent events in Los Angeles, per a team spokesperson — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 19, 2025

It’s a long-awaited response to a moment that’s left scars on the city — and raised serious questions about the franchise’s identity.

The Dodgers, for all their Hall of Fame history and Hollywood glitz, are not just a baseball team. They are a cultural institution in a city where nearly 2 million residents speak Spanish and where the immigrant experience is as foundational as palm trees and sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.

So when the ICE raids began sweeping through Latino communities earlier this month — igniting protests, military interventions, and a federal lawsuit — many looked to the team for guidance, or at the very least, a simple acknowledgement.

But the Dodgers said nothing.

Not when troops rolled down Whittier Boulevard. Not when helicopters hovered above MacArthur Park. Not when social media swirled with videos of families being separated in front of their homes.

It was the kind of silence that speaks volumes.

Even their own players couldn’t remain silent as utility player and fan favorite, Kiké Hernández, released a statement of his own in both English and Spanish via his Instagram account.

“I may not be Born & Raised [in Los Angeles], but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me, and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused, and ripped apart. All people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights.”

Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and current SportsNetLA broadcaster Adrian Gonzalez was also outraged by the recent events that have uprooted the L.A. community.

“This is unconstitutional. It’s immoral. We cannot allow this to continue in our barrios,” he said in a statement on his Instagram account.

Everything came to a fever pitch over the weekend when Vanessa Hernández, who goes by the stage name “Nezza,” sang the national anthem in Spanish, despite a team spokesperson telling her not to, in front of a sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Standing alone behind home plate, beneath the lights and the weight of expectation, Nezza delivered “El Pendón Estrellado” — the official Spanish-language version of the U.S. national anthem — with trembling grace and unmistakable defiance.

The Dodgers told her not to.

She did it anyway.

Online, the fallout was immediate. Some fans criticized her decision. Others celebrated her bravery. But whether they booed or cheered, no one could say they weren’t moved.

And then the Dodgers, under pressure, finally issued a statement — not to condemn or support the protest, but to clarify that Nezza was not banned from the stadium, contrary to her suggestion.

"There were no consequences or hard feelings from the Dodgers regarding her performance," read the statement. "She was not asked to leave. We would be happy to have her back."

Now, as the Dodgers are once again back in the news after team owner Mark Walter entered into an agreement to buy the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family, the team is ready to unveil their plan to help the immigrant community, the question becomes: will it be enough?

Will it repair the fracture? Will it address the deeper disconnect that so many fans — especially Latino fans — have felt? Or will it be seen as damage control in the wake of a PR storm?

Now, the ball is back in the Dodgers’ hands.

Let’s see what they do with it.