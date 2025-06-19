Federal agents denied after request to enter Dodger Stadium parking lot, team says

A crowd gathered late Thursday morning on a road outside Dodger Stadium where several federal agents were located near a stadium entrance gate after they were denied entry to the venue's parking lots.

The federal agents in protective vests and masks were seen on the side of a road leading to Gate E. It was not immediately clear whether their presence was connected to federal law enforcement activity earlier Thursday in Hollywood and other locations.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots," the team said in a post on X. "They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled."

The Dodgers host the Padres Thursday night.

The agents, who showed up in multiple vehicles, left at about midday in SUVs.

Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who was in the crowd outside Dodger Stadium, said the federal agents appeared to be using the location as a staging area. About two dozen people showed up at the gate late Thursday morning in protest and LAPD officers responded to the scene.

Immigration enforcement operations reported around Southern California sparked days of protests this month in Los Angeles and other communities. The Department of Homeless Security has said the operations, including ICE raids at businesses, will continue as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation plan, a central promise of his presidential campaign.

President Trump said Sunday in a social media post that he has directed federal immigration authorities to expand operations in Los Angeles and other cities.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.

The vast majority of resulting protests have been in part of downtown Los Angeles near federal buildings, including a federal detention center. Marines and federalized National Guard troops were sent to LA by the Trump administration over objections from state and local leaders.

California is home to 10.6 million immigrants, more than any other state, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. The Pew Research Center estimates that 1.8 million immigrants in California were undocumented in 2022, a figure that dropped from 2.8 million in 2007.

Most of the state's immigrant population is in large coastal counties, like Los Angeles County, where about 3.5 million people -- or about 35 percent of the county's population -- are immigrants, according to the 2024 State of Immigrants in Los Angeles County report from the USC Dornsife research institute. There are about 809,000 undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles County, which has a population of 9.6 million, according to the report.