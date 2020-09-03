Doctors Urge Caution Ahead Of San Diego County Labor Day Weekend

San Diego County doctors say evidence shows of a significant rise in coronavirus cases following holiday weekends. While some reopening restrictions have loosened because of San Diego's downward trend, doctors explain there is risk of a surge.

"We cannot have selective memory about this," said Dr. Abisola Olulade of Sharp Rees-Stealy. "During the holidays are a time of great risk."

Particularly ahead of this Labor Day weekend as reopening restrictions have loosened across San Diego County.

"What you do during the holidays or a few days of not following the guidelines can really roll back and really destroy a lot of efforts and sacrifices that have been made," explained Dr. Olulade.

The first week of September tattoo parlors were among several businesses that re-opened their doors under these new guidelines.

"I hope everybody in the city of Chula Vista and San Diego does the right thing: wears masks, social distances so we can stay open longer than three weeks," said Sergio Perez.

Perez is the owner of the Standard Tattoo parlor shop and he's mindful of following safety rules in order to keep businesses up and running.

"It's unfortunate that this virus hit us as hard as it did and it's scary, it's scary that so many people have passed away before their time," said Perez.

While business owners don't want to roll back on re-openings, neither does Dr. Olulade, she says reducing the number of cases is a community effort.

"The evidence is there you have to believe it and this is still a virus that we don't have a lot of treatment options for," said Dr. Olulade.

Dr. Olulade encourages people continue to maintain their hygiene with hand washing, wearing a face mask and practicing physical distancing measures.