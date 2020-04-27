COVID Testing Site

Doctor’s Referral Required for County’s 2 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Appointments will be required to take a test at the new sites in Escondido and Chula Vista

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two new coronavirus testing sites operated by San Diego County will open on Monday but appointments will only be accepted with a few conditions in order first.

The drive-thru testing centers will be located at the Public Health Center in Chula Vista and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido, where free nasal swab tests will be administered.

Both sites will only offer tests to those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and who have a doctor’s referral. Appointments for those individuals can be made by calling 211.

Local

San Diego Convention Center 19 hours ago

2 Homeless Individuals at Convention Center Test Positive for COVID-19

San Diego County Apr 26

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Cases Surpass 3K

Two new testing sites are being set up by the county, but they're only for people with referrals. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more.

Those who do not have a doctor or health insurance can still call 211 and ask for the nurse triage line to request a referral from them. Once that’s obtained, an appointment can be made with 211.

The county is only offering tests to symptomatic individuals because there are a limited number of tests, personal protective equipment for staff is still low and to limit the exposure of the virus to others.

This article tagged under:

COVID Testing SiteChula VistaEscondidocoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us