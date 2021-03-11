Do You Recognize This Truck? La Mesa Police Searching for Possible Vehicle Involved in Death Investigation

La Mesa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible vehicle of interest in connection to the suspicious death of a man who was found unresponsive last month.

The La Mesa Police Department was made aware on Feb. 27 of an unresponsive and injured man laying on Bancroft Drive, just south of Golondrina Drive. There, officers located Jok Joseph Jok wit injuries to his head and shoulder.

Authorities said the man died of his injuries and deemed his death as suspicious. It is unclear how Jok received his wounds.

Police said the department identified a possible vehicle of interest in connection to Jok’s death – a white 2009 to 2014 Ford F150. The truck has an extended cab and a silver metal tool box, authorities said. It may be missing a front bumper.

La Mesa police released surveillance images of the truck in question in hopes that witnesses or the public could provide more information on Jok’s death.

Anyone with information on the suspicious death is encouraged to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (616) 667-7532 or via email. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 589-TIPS or online.

Authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in the investigation.