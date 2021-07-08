Do You Recognize Them? Vandals Who Targeted SDSU's Chabad House Sought

San Diego State University and San Diego County Crime Stoppers released images of a couple of vandals who targeted the university’s Chabad House last month in hopes someone from the public could help identify them.

At about 1:30 a.m. on June 25, two women vandalized the front of the Chabad House Jewish Student Center by destroying a large menorah and banner that was outside, according to Crime Stoppers. One woman broke a large piece from the arm of the menorah while the other ripped a large hole off a banner in front of the center.

Shortly after the crime occurred, SDSU President Adela de la Torre issued a statement showing solidarity to the Jewish community.

"This act of vandalism is beyond offensive, but let it not deter us from the important work that has occurred and that is ongoing in support to members of our Jewish community," she said. "To members of our Jewish community: Our campus community stands with you and is in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community.”

Surveillance footage captured the suspects with three other women, who are also being sought as witnesses.

Crime Stoppers described one of the vandals as a woman in her 20s who has long, brown hair and wore jeans a dark-colored long sleeve shirt at the time of the crime. The other woman is described as being in her 20s, also with long, brown hair. She wore a green sweater that read “Hawaii” and also had shorts and sandals on.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Tips can be made to SDSU Detective Traci Steckler at (619) 594-1783. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.