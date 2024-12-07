Do you know this woman killed by a train in Carlsbad?

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a woman who was fatally struck by a train in August in Carlsbad.

A northbound Coaster train hit the woman, believed to have been 50 to 60 years old, on a stretch of rails near Carlsbad Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. She died at the scene.

She was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighed roughly 110 pounds and had curly brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo depicting some sort of unidentified message in text or script on her left forearm, the agency reported.

Investigators found no identification with the body, and attempts to identify the woman via her fingerprints have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who might be able to help identify her is asked to call the medical examiner at 858-694-2905.