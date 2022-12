Do You Know This San Diego Bank Robber?

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspected bank robber.

Just before 4:45 p.m. last Thursday, a lone suspect approached a teller in the U.S. Bank in North Park at 3201 University Ave. and passed a note instructing the teller to put money into a bag, according to the FBI's San Diego office.

After receiving the bag with money, the suspect left on foot and headed southbound on 32nd Street, according to the FBI.

He was described as a 5-feet-8-inch, thin light-skinned male in his mid-40s to early 50s. He was wearing glasses, a blue hat with an unknown logo, a gray zip-up jacket and was clean-shaven, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact their local FBI office or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.