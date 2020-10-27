SDPD

DNA Leads to Arrest in 1969 Killing of City Heights Woman

Recently, cold-case investigators identified the suspect as Scott's alleged killer via forensic genealogy

A suspect in the strangulation death of a City Heights woman a half-century ago was behind bars following his out-of-state arrest last weekend, San Diego police reported Tuesday.

John Sipos, 75, was taken into custody Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on suspicion of murdering 24-year-old Mary Scott, who was found slain at her home in the 4000 block of 39th Street on Nov. 20, 1969, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs.

"The investigators exhausted all leads at the time, and the case eventually went cold," he said.

Recently, cold-case investigators identified Sipos as Scott's alleged killer via forensic genealogy, said Dobbs, who declined to disclose further information about the circumstances of the homicide.

Sipos was being held at Lehigh County Detention Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, pending extradition to San Diego.

