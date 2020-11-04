Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Decision 2020
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Investigations
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
240K U.S. COVID Deaths
Board of Supe's Race Tightens
Today in SD Podcast
San Diego Election Results
Live Updates: Election in SD
Expand
The latest news on the 2020 California primaries and the 2020 presidential election.
Close Menu
Search for:
Decision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Investigations
SportsWrap
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us