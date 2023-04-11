Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate & Your Favorite Disney Characters Return to San Diego!

The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to San Diego playing seven fun-filled performances at Pechanga Arena from April 13-16, 2023.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney• Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience!

Showtimes

Thursday, April 13 7:00 PM

Friday, April 14 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 15 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 16 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Pechanga Arena San Diego – 3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110

