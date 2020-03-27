Disney Cruise Passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Disney Cruise ship that pulled into the Port of San Diego last week had a passenger test positive for COVID-19, confirmed Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology and Immunization Branch.

The Disney Wonder pulled into the Port of San Diego on March 19. It left New Orleans on March 6 on what was supposed to be a 14-night Panama Canal Cruise with several stops in Mexico, Cayman Islands, and Colombia. But they skipped several ports on the route to San Diego.

That decision came after Cruise Lines International Association asked U.S. cruise ships to suspend cruises for 30 days as of March 14, voluntarily.

At the time of arrival, none of the 1,980 passengers or crew, except for one crew member who had influenza, showed COVID-19 symptoms, McDonald said.

The crew member did test positive for Influenza A and B and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, Brianne Page with the Port of SD said.

“This individual has influenza, pneumonia and is pending further evaluation. This individual will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution,” McDonald said.

On Friday, a San Diego County resident who was a passenger aboard the Disney Wonder had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a local hospital, McDonald said.

No further information was given regarding the passenger.

It is now recommended by the CDC for all cruise ship passengers throughout the country to self-quarantine after disembarking from a ship, McDonald said.

The Port of San Diego did install handwashing stations for the passengers when they disembarked the ship and were given hand sanitizers. The port also is fully sanitizing the port before and after each ship disembarks.

No ship has or will be allowed in San Diego Bay without first being cleared by the Port, San Diego County health officials, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection, Port of San Diego said.

The port of San Diego reminds the public that they may see cruise ships at the dock, or anchoring in and around San Diego Bay until at least mid-April.

