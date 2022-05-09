Diocese Mourns Former Bishop of San Diego

San Diego Catholics are mourning the death of Robert Brom, a long-serving bishop of San Diego.

Brom, who was 83 when he died at home on Monday, served as San Diego's bishop from 1990 until his retirement in 2013.

"Bishop Brom was a pastor, teacher and servant leader of the Catholic community in San Diego and Imperial counties for 23 years," read a statement, in part, sent out Monday by San Diego's current bishop, Robert McElroy. "He oversaw the building of many beautiful churches in our diocese, as well as the establishment of two magnificent high school campuses."

Brom came to San Diego after serving as the biship of Duluth, Minn., just a few hours away from where he was ordained, in Winona, Minn., and where he was born, in 1938, in Arcadia, Wisc.

According to McElroy, Brom spent his retirement years, among other pursuites, working with the prison ministry he began as the local diocese's bishop.

Services will be held for Brom on May 17 at 11 a.m. at the Saint Thérèse of Carmel Church in Del Mar Heights.