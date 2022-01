Did you feel that?

Two small earthquakes were reported in Southeastern Riverside County Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The shaking was felt in San Diego.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The first of the pair was reported by the USGS as a 3.9 magnitude near Anza at around 7:19 p.m. Seconds later a 2.6 magnitude was reported in nearby La Quinta.

Residents across San Diego County reported light to moderate shaking at their homes, from San Marcos to the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego.

USGS