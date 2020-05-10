earthquake

Did You Feel It? 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Diego

By Sophia McCullough

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake originating in Imperial County rocked San Diegans from East Village to Lakeside on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:07 p.m. in Imperial County about 10.5 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

A USGS map indicates people may have felt the quake from just south of the border to Palm Springs; the quake even rattled the NBC 7 San Diego studio in Kearny Mesa.

