Did You Feel It? Preliminary 3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Diego County

A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Warner Springs in San Diego County Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake happened at 7:17 a.m. about 4 miles southwest of Warner Springs, a small community in San Diego's North County. Warner Springs is about 68 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The USGS calculated the 3.6-magnitude earthquake was just over 5 miles in depth.

The tremor could be felt in parts of San Diego County like Escondido, where one local said he had felt his entire house shake. It was also felt in Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Poway, Kearny Mesa, Santee, and other parts of the county.

USGS

As of 7:45 a.m., there had been no reports of damage.

The Southern California quake came 14 minutes after a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Mendocino County in the Bay Area, NBC Bay Area reported.

