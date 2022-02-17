A small earthquake centered southwest of Ocotillo Wells rattled parts of San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck at about 11:52 p.m. about 80 miles east San Diego County and southwest of the unincorporated area of Ocotillo Wells near Anza Borrego Desert, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

Residents reported feeling shakes in Pine Valley, the La Mesa area, as far north as Escondido and as far west as Del Mar, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.