Did Recent Storms Damage Your Property or Business? San Diego County Wants to Know

San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Wednesday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region.

Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.

According to the County Office of Emergency Services, the data collected through the survey will assist in determining how much damage the county experienced and if the damage will qualify the region for disaster assistance.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The damage survey form can be completed here.

County officials said completion of the survey will not guarantee that property owners will be eligible for disaster assistance.

Additional information is available at sdcountyrecovery.com or by emailing RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Tax relief is also available for San Diego County residents who suffered losses due to the storms, and anyone impacted has a one-month tax filing extension. For more information, click here.