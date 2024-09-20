Keith Galen Bach died in his cell almost exactly one year ago.

The medical examiner’s report, released almost a year after Bach's death, revealed he did not receive the medication he needed, despite San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies knowing he was a type 1 diabetic.

Bach was arrested in Chula Vista last September on suspicion of vandalism and making criminal threats, but it’s the findings on the medical examiner’s report that’s now prompting a review.

“It’s very rare to see the San Diego County Medical Examiner report that the San Diego Sheriff’s Department committed homicide against one of the citizens of San Diego,” said attorney Brian Mason, partner at Gomez Trials Attorney’s.

According to the report, deputies, nurses and medical staff were fully aware of Bach’s medical condition.

The autopsy report states the day Bach was booked into jail, he informed medical staff he was going to run out of insulin the next day.

Mason said Bach’s wife even received notifications on her phone about the insulin pump Bach had on him and that she went to the jail to beg deputies to administer his insulin.

“They assured her, 'Don’t worry. We have a nursing staff. He’ll be fine,'” Mason said.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide by negligence after it found he died from diabetic ketoacidosis.

The report states Bach had “asked multiple deputies on numerous occasions for insulin” and that there were other inmates who tried to help him by “pointing out to the deputies the alarm on Mr. Bach’s insulin pump was sounding and that the pump was empty.”

Mason said Bach’s family will be filing a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, the county and the company responsible for providing nursing care.

“It’s been devastating, not only the loss of him, but having to deal with and understand and cope with the idea that he was literally banging on the door, asking somebody to please take the insulin and alarm was going off,” Mason said.

The San Diego sheriff’s office said it is aware of the recent medical examiner’s findings, but it is unable to comment since it’s an ongoing investigation.

The office also said, “We extend our sympathies to Mr. Bach's family and to those affected by his passing … An investigation into the actions or inactions of our staff will determine if there is a violation of policy or the law. If there is reason to believe either violation exists, we will take appropriate action, which could include administrative action or a presentation to the District Attorney for criminal filing.”

Yusef Miller is a justice advocate. He said the ringing of Bach’s pump should not have gone ignored.

“No matter what the person has done to be incarcerated, we all have the basic, constitutional right to still have care, health care and medical care, even if incarcerated,” Miller said.