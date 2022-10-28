Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed.

The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is a reunion of families at their loved one's place of rest: the cemetery. It is believed that souls that have departed will come back to the world to visit with the family on those days.

Looking for Day of the Dead celebrations around the county? Here's a list:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oct. 29

2nd Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

3 to 8 p.m.; Downtown Chula Vista

The free community event will include fun for the entire family. The celebration includes a community altar, an Altar Contest and Catrín Ensemble Contest for cash prizes, music and dance performances from three different locations, kids crafts, treats, delicious food, vendors, themed photo ops throughout the neighborhood and a special screening of Disney Pixar’s COCO in the Memorial Bowl starting at 7 p.m.

Old Town Día de los Muertos

Multiple days; Old Town

Old Town will be hosting celebrations starting on Oct. 29. Many businesses around Old Town have placed altars to honor their loved ones. There will be tour of altars, food, entertainment and much more. Also, on Nov. 2, there will be a possession held on San Diego Ave.

City Heights Dia de los Muertos

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Heights

There will be community altars, face painting, mask making, and prizes for the best catrina and catrin contest, plus dancing, singing and music.

8th Annual Encinitas Dia de los Muertos Celebration

noon to 4 p.m.; Encinitas Community Center

Residents will see a variety of art-making workshops, artist demonstrations, student exhibitions, live Mariachi and other musical performances while having an opportunity to actively participate in a “Community Ofrenda,” a public recognition of family and friends.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Plaza Bonita

Children can enjoy Coco characters and face painting and adults can enjoy the live entertainment throughout the day with Aztec dancers, a Mariachi Band, Grupo Folklorico Herencia Mexicana and more.

Oct. 30

Día de los Muertos Celebration

6 p.m.; The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

For the second Día de los Muertos Celebration at The Rady Shell, the San Diego Symphony will present an evening honoring Latin music and culture, and memorializing those who have passed on. The Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos headlines the event and is joined by the skilled dancers of Grupo Folclórico Chiquina Palafox. Also, the evening will feature special Día de los Muertos food and drinks available for purchase from The Rady Shell Provisions and Día de los Muertos park activation activities.

Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Outdoor Copley Plaza

Altars, crafts, music and theatre performances inspired by the holiday will bring fun for the whole family to enjoy. With host Alejandra Enciso-Dardashti, featuring guest artists DAK Danza Azteca Kuauhkoalt, the San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Colectivo Abracadabra, Jassiel Santillán and Maya Sofía.