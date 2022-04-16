Detectives Investigating After Woman Found Dead in Car in Egger Highlands Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in the back seat of a car in Egger Highlands Saturday morning, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department said.

Around 10:15 a.m., police received a call reporting an unresponsive woman had been found in a vehicle parked on the street at 1600 Bubbling Well Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the woman was dead, Sharki said.

Police said the car was registered to the address where it was parked. Officers went to the address and attempted to speak to a man inside the residence, but he retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside, Sharki said.

Officers contained the residence and attempted to negotiate with the man, but he refused to come out, Sharki said. Officers eventually entered the residence and detained the male without further incident.

Due to the suspicious nature of the woman’s death, SDPD Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The female has been identified, however her name will not be released at this time. She is described as the 68-year-old Asian woman and resident of the home where she was found. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, police said. The exact cause of her death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The detained man is the 37-year-old son of the deceased woman. He also lives at the address and is being interviewed by detectives, Sharki said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.