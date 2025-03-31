Lakeside

Detectives investigate death of toddler in Lakeside

Deputies were dispatched Saturday night to a report of a toddler not breathing in the 11600 block of Camino De Tierra, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By City News Service

A San Diego County Sheriff's car is shown sitting during the daytime in this undated image.
NBC 7

Detectives Sunday are investigating the death of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in Lakeside and later died at a hospital.

Deputies were dispatched at about 8:55 p.m. Saturday to a report of a toddler not breathing in the 11600 block of Camino De Tierra, said Lt. Patrick Fox of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies from the Lakeside substation and paramedics from the Lakeside Fire Department arrived and performed life-saving measures on the toddler," Fox said. "The toddler was transported to the hospital, where they tragically passed away."

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, or after hours, at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

LakesideSan Diego County Sheriff's Department
