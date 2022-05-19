Despite Record-High Gas Prices, 2.6M SoCal Drivers to Road Trip For Memorial Day Weekend: AAA

If you're traveling for the Memorial Day holiday, gear up for a busy weekend -- but not quite as busy as it could be likely due to rising gas prices and an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Despite record-high gas prices, the Auto Club of Southern California (AAA) expects more than 2.6 million drivers to hit the road over the long Memorial Day weekend. About 320,000 will fly somewhere and another 165,000 will take a bus, train or cruise.

While travel is up 11% from last year, it's still down about 8% when compared to pre-pandemic levels, AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe said in their holiday travel forecast.

Southern Californians are expected to travel to Mexico, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon National Park, or stay within Southern California for destinations like Santa Barbara. Travelers will likely head to San Diego for the holiday, too, Shupe said.