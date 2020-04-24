Despite Heat Advisory, San Diego Cool Zones Closed During Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On one of the warmest days of the year so far, residents across San Diego County were missing designated spaces to cool off due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego inland valleys are under a heat advisory through Saturday at 6 p.m according to the National Weather Service. Typically during a heat advisory, the county would offer "cool zones," dedicated spaces like libraries where residents can escape the heat.

But under a current public health order that requires physical distancing of 6 feet in public places and has ordered non-essential businesses, including libraries, to close, the county chose not to open these cool zones to the public.

The County is instead offering fans to those in need.

They're also calling for donations of new fans to help out those who would normally head to a Cool Zone. Those interested in donating were asked to email COVID19-Donations@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The County also recommends checking in on those who may need a hand during the extreme weather.

“My neighbor is an older guy and he lives by himself so my roommates and I are checking in on him and he has a little citrus grove in his backyard so he's been giving us oranges and lemons in exchange for you know just checking in on him, doing little errands for him,” said La Mesa resident Ashlyn Wilson.

East County felt its warmest day of the year on Friday with temperatures in the mid- to low-90s.

“I went today for a walk but it was too hot today,” said Santee resident Lucia Lanthir.

The Santee Library is normally a Cool Zone but San Diego County is keeping them off-limits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Normally, on a hot day Lanthir enjoys going to the movies or a restaurant to enjoy the air conditioning but all these places are also closed under the order.

“It is boring I used to travel, I used to go for walks, go hiking, it’s boring but what can we do" We have to save people,” said Lanthir.