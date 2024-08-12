Designer-handbag burglar nabbed $5,000 in designer purses before arrest: Deputies

A Temecula woman was arrested on multiple felony charges — including residential burglary — as part of an ongoing investigation in the San Marcos area, authorities said Saturday.

As part of the investigation, detectives from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station served a search warrant on the 43000 block of Kensington Place in Temecula Friday. The resident, Katie Rhew, was also a suspect in the crimes and was arrested during a traffic stop two blocks from her home, with the assistance of deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

During the subsequent search of the home, detectives recovered several items that were stolen during a residential burglary in San Marcos, including several designer bags valued at more than $5,000, authorities said.

During the search of the Chevrolet Suburban Rhew was driving, detectives said they recovered two packages that had just been stolen from an unincorporated area near De Luz.

The packages were returned to their owners and those thefts are still under investigation.

Rhew was booked into the Vista Jail on residential burglary, possession of illegal drugs and identity theft charges. A passenger who was with Rhew, Gina O'Neill, 38, was also arrested and later released on her promise to appear in court for an unrelated charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, detectives said.