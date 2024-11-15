Desert sculptor who created iconic Borrego Springs creatures hospitalized

Ricardo Breceda is responsible for a giant metal dragon snaking through the Anza-Borrego Desert. He’s also responsible for a herd of horses jumping over state Route 79 through the tiny community of Aguanga, in Riverside County. Ricardo Breceda is also responsible for the bill for a major medical operation he will undergo next week.

“Probably had a heart attack,” the artist said while rubbing his chin.

Every year, thousands of tourists drive long distances to see Breceda’s sculptures, which he sells in his outdoor gallery. Giant works of art are also scattered about San Diego County, most notably right outside Borrego Springs.

Millions have seen pictures of his 350-foot dragon dipping in and out of the desert floor. There's also a massive scorpion is in a standoff with an equally massive grasshopper. Breceda’s vision also produced a T-rex, a camel and other characters in the Anza-Borrego Desert.

Joe Little, NBC 7 Artist Ricardo Breceda speaking with a friend about his upcoming surgery. Photo by Joe Little

“It's a lot of pride,” Breceda said when asked about people traveling great distances to see his work.

Sadly, the same vision that produced the monsters in the desert, did not foresee a medical issue on the horizon.

Breceda collapsed at home earlier this month. He said doctors told him an artery is almost completely blocked and he needs major surgery. The artist was in the hospital for two weeks before he was released to go home before his operation.

The hospital stay was the first time Breceda has been inside a medical center. Breceda, who is in his 60s, admits he’s never been to the doctor and never had a physical.

“Never in my life,” Breceda said sheepishly.

Breceda said he has mended his own broken bones, taken care of his own illnesses and feels great to this day. Making matters worse: He doesn’t know how to pay for his upcoming operation to fix his artery.

“Well, yeah," Breceda said. "I don't have insurance or anything like that. I never was sick before. What do I need insurance for?”

Oddly enough, Breceda isn’t asking for help. He isn’t asking for donations or running an online fundraiser. Instead, he’s simply trying to sell more of his work. The artist is offering a 30% discount on everything in his gallery for the rest of the month.

Breceda said he expects to recover and keep on creating pieces for collectors and San Diego County.

“If I don't die, you will see everything I am going to do after this, OK?” Breceda said with a wink. “I still have a lot of things to do.”