Crime and Courts

Deputy injured in shooting incident in National City

Witnesses told NBC 7 they thought they heard multiple gunshots at the shooting near Mile of Cars Way

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large law enforcement presence was still on the scene at Mile of Cars Way in National City hours after an incident on Friday afternoon in which, a witness told NBC 7, they heard what they thought were multiple gunshots.

A watch commander with San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7 that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

At least a half-dozen police vehicles, many with San Diego Sheriff's Department logos, were still parked near the intersection with Hoover Avenue at 4 p.m., and National City police officers were also on scene. At least three deputies were spotted searching a white Honda for quite a while, and there appears to be a second scene not far away involving a flatbed truck.

Authorities have said that a deputy was injured in the incident, which took place around 2 p.m., and was taken to UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Center but have not provided any details regarding their condition.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Witnesses getting food nearby at the time of the shooting told NBC 7 that they heard what they thought were at least five gunshots. They also said they saw a woman in the Honda taken into custody at gunpoint and that officers were still aiming their firearms at the vehicle afterward.

Because of a cross-departmental agreement, San Diego police will be handling the investigation since it involved deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

NBC 7's Shelby Bremer contributed to this report — Ed.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us