Deputy injured in shooting incident in National City

A large law enforcement presence was still on the scene at Mile of Cars Way in National City hours after an incident on Friday afternoon in which, a witness told NBC 7, they heard what they thought were multiple gunshots.

A watch commander with San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7 that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

At least a half-dozen police vehicles, many with San Diego Sheriff's Department logos, were still parked near the intersection with Hoover Avenue at 4 p.m., and National City police officers were also on scene. At least three deputies were spotted searching a white Honda for quite a while, and there appears to be a second scene not far away involving a flatbed truck.

Authorities have said that a deputy was injured in the incident, which took place around 2 p.m., and was taken to UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Center but have not provided any details regarding their condition.

Witnesses getting food nearby at the time of the shooting told NBC 7 that they heard what they thought were at least five gunshots. They also said they saw a woman in the Honda taken into custody at gunpoint and that officers were still aiming their firearms at the vehicle afterward.

Because of a cross-departmental agreement, San Diego police will be handling the investigation since it involved deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

NBC 7's Shelby Bremer contributed to this report — Ed.