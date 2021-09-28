Deputies Shoot Man With Knife in Vista, Sheriff's Department Says

A man was shot by San Diego County Sheriff's deputies in a Vista neighborhood Tuesday after reports that he had a knife, officials said.

Deputies first responded to a 7-Eleven at the intersection of E. Bobier Drive and N. Santa Fe Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. after a call that a man was threatening someone with a knife, SDSO Lt. Mike Arens said.

The man took off by the time deputies arrived but SDSO began searching the area for the individual. About a half-hour later, the man was located on Kiva Lane in a neighborhood just north of the 7-Eleven, Arens said.

.@SDSheriff @SDSOVista investigating a deputy-involved shooting near the 1500 block of Kiva Lane in @cityofvista. No deputies were hurt. The suspect was taken to a hospital. There is no danger to the community. Please avoid the area. This is all the info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/MCScRc96FJ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 28, 2021

Arens said there was "lots of negotiation and de-escalation" with the man but about 15 minutes after making contact with the man, deputies opened fire and the man was struck by gunfire at least once.

It was unclear how many deputies fired their weapons, how many rounds were fired and what exactly led up to the moment shots were fired. It was also not disclosed if the man was holding a knife at the time.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Palomar Hospital with injuries. His current condition was not known.

No deputies were hurt, SDSO said.

SkyRanger 7 showed several law enforcement vehicles in a neighborhood with police tape blocking off the street outside one home in the area. Paramedics with the Vista Fire Department were also on scene.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Drivers were asked to avoid the area near the intersection of E. Bobier Drive, N. Santa Fe Avenue and Kiva Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.