Reward Up to $1,000 Offered to Find San Dieguito Academy Vandal

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of a vandal wanted for spray-painting vulgarities at an Encinitas high school.

The suspect is wanted for spray-painting "vulgar slurs" on the administration building at the San Dieguito Academy High School campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Surveillance footage also shows the suspect run toward Santa Fe Drive. Deputies said the suspect is a man and was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. No other description of the suspect is available.

The estimated cost of the damage is $750.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at (760) 966-3504 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 580-8477.