Deputies Searching for Sexual-Battery Suspect Caught on Tape

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department circulated video Tuesday caught by security cameras of a man suspected of inappropriately touching women in Vista and San Marcos.

One alleged sexual battery incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Target store in the 1700 block of University Drive in Vista. Another allegedly took place around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Michael's in the 1800 block of University Drive in Vista. The third allegedly occurred about two hours later at the Ralphs grocery store in the 300 block of South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos.

In all the incidents, the man is accused of approaching the victims from behind, grabbed the woman's shoulders and pressed himself against the victims' backsides. When the startled women would turn to confront him, he claimed to have confused them for friends.

Surveillance video shows the man inappropriately touching himself underneath his clothing before and after the assaults.

The victims said the man is Asian, between 20 to 30 years old, about 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing between 140-150 pounds. He has a thin build with pale skin and dark straight hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a light-colored face mask, a red zippered hoodie, a gray T-shirt, gym shorts and running shoes.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver car.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.