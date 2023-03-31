Deputies Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit 3-Year-Old With Autism

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of running over a toddler's foot in an Imperial Beach shopping center.

The hit-and-run was reported Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Breakwater Shopping Center. Deputies are asking for the public's help finding the venue.

The victim, 3-year-old Josiah, is diagnosed non-verbal, level three on the autism spectrum, according to his mother Tammy Hilario. Now home from the hospital, he is getting a little bit of relief thanks to playtime with his sister Elijah.

“When he does get upset and he does get very hurt, nothing will console him," Hilario said. "It takes a very long time to then calm him down."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He suffered three fractures to his foot and ankle.

"He has three broken areas, two up here on the foot and an area above the ankle. It’s the top bone," Hilario said.

Deputies describe the suspect's vehicle as a white Honda SUV.

Lisa Byrd witnessed the accident. She saw Josiah’s head disappear from view near the rear of the SUV.

“As a mom, I spent all my time to love and protect children so I didn’t know what I was going to see," Byrd said.

At her request, her husband Wane chased after the driver.

"I ran on to Palm Avenue here, they wouldn’t stop so I tried to punch out the back window," Wayne Brandt said. Brandt said he jammed his thumb and bruised it.

"[[I was] outraged. Absolutely outraged. I can’t believe that person. They knew they hit a little kid," he said.

Witnesses say the SUV left the shopping center and turned right on Palm Avenue as if to return to the scene but instead went east on Palm Avenue and two blocks later passed the Scoreboard Bar and Grill. Its security camera mounted on the roof may have captured the suspect vehicle driving by.

Images were posted on social media, but the SDSO Traffic Division is still trying to determine whether it was the suspect vehicle.

Josiah has a cast covering three-quarters of his leg for at least a month. He’s missing his daily schooling and therapies. It’s a setback on top of the injury. His mother is looking forward to just getting things back to normal.



"When it does heal that it will heal in a full, proper way with no issues and stuff. Heal faster so he can get back to his therapy," she said.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or getaway, or anyone with footage of their own, to contact the SDSO.