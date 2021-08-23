Deputies Say His Cellmate Killed Him

Sunday night around dinner time, deputies at San Diego's Central Jail in downtown San Diego found an inmate in his cell who had been severely injured.

In fact, the still-unidentified man was so badly hurt that deputies began performing lifesaving measures, as did medical staff at the jail, who were then relieved by firefighters, but all efforts to save the man failed, and the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit were called in to investigate the killing, and, officials said, those deputies determined that the inmate had been killed by his cellmate, 32-year-old Steven Young.

A check of the county website revealed the Young apparently had first been taken into custody for a parole violation, which seems to have been failure to register for parole. He was being held on $25,000 bail on those charges when the killing took place. He's now looking at one count of first-degree murder and is ineligible for bail.

An autopsy of the victim is pending. No other details about him have yet been released. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Young is due in court for an arraignment on the murder charge on the afternoon of Aug. 25.