Deputies Raid Illicit Pot Farm in Valley Center

Deputies broke up an illegal marijuana cultivation and processing operation in Valley Center on Thursday.

The personnel, including a SWAT team, served a warrant at the cannabis-growing site in the 12000 block of Sierra Rojo Road about 7 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

During the raid, deputies seized 111 cannabis plants, $9,100 in currency, three ounces of cocaine, some chopped psilocybin mushrooms and ammunition, Sgt. Kamon Harris said. They also discovered two labs used for extracting tetrahydrocannabinol, the intoxicating substance in marijuana.

"THC-extraction labs are highly explosive (and) unpredictable, and pose a great danger to the general public," Harris said.

"Detectives also discovered hazardous materials on the property, which is not uncommon for investigators to find at THC-extraction labs. These hazardous materials may enter the local groundwater supply and streams, creating extreme environmental hazards."

A county hazardous materials team was called in to assess the site, and child protective services officers were requested to evaluate the welfare of an 8-year-old found living on the property, near the THC lab, the sergeant said.

The illicit cannabis cultivation activities that took place at the shuttered operation will be the subject of a criminal complaint filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, according to Harris.

"Marijuana-cultivation sites such as these are often the source of products unsafe for human consumption, which are sold at illegal dispensaries in our communities," Harris said.

"Investigators believe the marijuana at the...grow site (raided Thursday) was destined for unlicensed Southern California marijuana dispensaries."