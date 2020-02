An armed robbery suspect was being pursued by sheriff's deputies from Riverside County into San Diego County on Wednesday night.

The suspect reportedly got on southbound Interstate 215 in Riverside County and continued onto Interstate 15 toward San Diego.

Around 8:05 p.m., the suspect was reported traveling through Poway.

#BREAKING @SDSO, @RSO and @CHP_Border in pursuit of a bank robbery suspect along South I-15 in the Poway area. #NBC7 will have details tonight at 11pm. — Bill Feather (@BFeatherSD) February 20, 2020

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said it was assisting Riverside County sheriff's deputies.