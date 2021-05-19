San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Deputies Looking for Suspect in Attack on Woman in Rancho Buena Vista Park

The victim told deputies the suspect was wearing a maroon Rancho Buena Vista High School hoodie

By Rafael Avitabile

Vista deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of attacking a woman out on a morning walk in Buena Vista Park.

The woman was attacked just before noon on a trail in the park on South Melrose Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She told investigators she was walking her dog when the man attacked her as she passed him.

The woman said the man tried to pull her into bushes along the trail, but she was able to get away when they both fell to the ground. She suffered light scratches on her legs from the fall, deputies said.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect while the department's helicopter assisted from above, but he was not found, according to the SDSO.

The victim described the suspect as a 5-foot, 5-inch tall man in his 20s with a medium build. He had brown hair that stuck out from the bottom of his black baseball cap, and he wore a maroon hoodie with a Rancho Buena Vista High School logo on the chest, navy blue shorts and Nike running shoes, deputies said.

Anyone with information can call the SDSO non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

