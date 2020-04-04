Deputies Issuing Citations to People Found Violating Stay-at-Home Order at Beaches

Local law enforcement issued more than 20 citations to people who visited the beach in Encinitas for violating the state's stay-at-home order, the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

"Violators who defied stay home orders were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach," San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said in a tweet.

SDSO said they conducted targeted social distancing enforcement on Friday between 5 p.m. and midnight. The operation took place within the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, and Del Mar, as well as surrounding areas.

Sheriff Gore said anyone who was found to violate the orders in effect would face up to a $1,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail. He said anyone who sees a violation of a public health order should call law enforcement.

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

County leaders announced Thursday additional regulations to the county’s public health order.

The order was also amended to close all parking lots at public parks and recreation facilities, including beaches.

“By closing the parking lots, we believe that we can lessen the gathering and lessen the folks traveling from one entity to another," Supervisor Fletcher said. "The reality is that no one should be driving to a park or recreation center if there is one near you, then you can walk to it.”

The public health order also distinguished the difference between "active recreation" and "passive recreation," Fletcher said.

Passive recreation is activities like hiking, biking, and walking, which are still allowed. Activities not allowed are basketball, volleyball, football, swimming, surfing, and recreational boating.

"All of those (active recreation) activities are prohibited countywide and that goes in effect Monday at midnight," Fletcher said.

A grim milestone was reached in San Diego County on Friday. There have been more than 1,000 positive cases and 17 deaths.

"We would also like to remind everyone you are required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, exercise, get necessary health care or go to an essential job," the department said. "If you must go out, keep a distance of at least six feet between you and others and follow all applicable regulations imposed by the health officer. Please stay home so we can all stay healthy."

