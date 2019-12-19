Deputies Investigating Sex Assault on Campus at High Tech High North County

North County deputies were investigating a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim on the campus High Tech High North County in San Marcos Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Scripps Encinitas Hospital where the juvenile female victim was taken, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged victim is a student at High Tech High North County where the assault reportedly took place.

The SDSO has not released details regarding a possible suspect.

No other information was available.

