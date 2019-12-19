North County

Deputies Investigating Sex Assault on Campus at High Tech High North County

By Rafael Avitabile

Generic SDSO Logo
NBC 7

North County deputies were investigating a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim on the campus High Tech High North County in San Marcos Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Scripps Encinitas Hospital where the juvenile female victim was taken, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged victim is a student at High Tech High North County where the assault reportedly took place.

The SDSO has not released details regarding a possible suspect.

No other information was available.

Check back for developments on this breaking news story.

Local Stories

Holiday Scam 1 hour ago

Victim Scammed Out of $100K in 5 Days

Military 1 hour ago

Army Officer’s Mother Loses Deportation Fight

This article tagged under:

North County
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us