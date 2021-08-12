Deputies Investigating Homicide in Vista

The San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in Vista.

On Sunday, at around 9:15 p.m. sheriff's responded to the 1100 block of Delpy View Point in Vista for a man who was found dead inside his house by his roommate. When deputies arrived, they located the man deceased with a gunshot wound to his head.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy and identified the victim as Shannon Betz. The victim's family has been notified of his death.

The preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was is homicide, officials said.

No suspect or suspects have been identified in the case, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.